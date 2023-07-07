DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 31,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,713,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,623,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.49. 9,323,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,023,369. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

