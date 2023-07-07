DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 1.5% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

