DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 57,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $3,010,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cummins by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 295,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Cummins by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.86. 176,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.13 and a 200 day moving average of $236.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.60 and a twelve month high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

