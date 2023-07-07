DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 344 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 222,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,747. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

