Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

BATS:ITA traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $116.09. 288,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

