Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 2,933 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 252.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA PSQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 12,563,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,690,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

