Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 1.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $48.43. 3,102,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,471. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

