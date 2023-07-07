Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 202,083 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,083 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. 1,198,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,825. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.