DeepOnion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.73 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $648,376.21 and approximately $28.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00184748 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013519 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003275 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,927,786 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

