DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $117.91 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,485 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,622 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $117,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.95. 642,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850,951. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

