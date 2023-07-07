DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $187.71 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,866 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $187,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. 1,228,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,764. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.