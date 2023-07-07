DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 103,234 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $107,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $421,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.20 on Friday, reaching $244.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,775. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

