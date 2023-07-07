DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 87,508 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 989,637 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 87,508 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $274,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.91. 281,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.79. The company has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

