Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.00. 2,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 35,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 113.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $516,304.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 160,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,992,163.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,137 shares of company stock worth $1,752,022 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

