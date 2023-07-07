dForce USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,855.34 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $35.11 million and approximately $4,855.34 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.00320136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000272 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,327,587 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00296051 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $13,705.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.