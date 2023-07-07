Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 781,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 522,688 shares.The stock last traded at $26.37 and had previously closed at $26.24.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 97,410 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

