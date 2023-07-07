Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 249,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 148,660 shares.The stock last traded at $76.18 and had previously closed at $75.85.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $662.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
