Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

