Divergent Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,090 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,875. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

