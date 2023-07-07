Divergent Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,089 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VEA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $45.36. 3,234,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,084,652. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

