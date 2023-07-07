Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 687,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,517. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67.

Insider Activity

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.