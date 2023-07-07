DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.59

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.59 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.09), with a volume of 186,347 shares changing hands.

DP Poland Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.72, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.44.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. In addition, it provides sub-franchisees. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

