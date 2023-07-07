Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $133.04. 913,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,910. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

