Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,320 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $82.80. 841,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

