Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.0 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,118. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

