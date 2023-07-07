Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 633,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

