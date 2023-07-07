Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FI traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $125.01. The stock had a trading volume of 506,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.26 and a 12-month high of $126.55.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. B. Riley began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

