Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,132,545,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,176,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,103,000 after buying an additional 162,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.98. The company had a trading volume of 158,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,656. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.71 and a 200-day moving average of $467.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

