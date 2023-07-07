Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.2% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.98. 158,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

