Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,636. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

