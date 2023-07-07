Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Trading Down 4.1%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Dundee Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 34.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

