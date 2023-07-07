Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Up 0.8%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. 25,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 47,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.
Duos Technologies Group Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $42.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 158.72% and a negative net margin of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duos Technologies Group
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.