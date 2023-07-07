Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Up 0.8%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. 25,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 47,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $42.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 158.72% and a negative net margin of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

