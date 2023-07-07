Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.30.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynatronics

About Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company's stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

