Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.30.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Dynatronics
About Dynatronics
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatronics
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.