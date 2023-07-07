EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, EAC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $453,150.06 and approximately $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00321332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0015104 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.