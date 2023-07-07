Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.