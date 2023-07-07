Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 427 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

EMR opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

