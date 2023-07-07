East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. 67,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,669. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,572,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

