easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Raised to GBX 570 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 570 ($7.23) in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.79) to GBX 545 ($6.92) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.23) to GBX 580 ($7.36) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.74) to GBX 635 ($8.06) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $508.57.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Performance

ESYJY stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. easyJet has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.