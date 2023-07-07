Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,265,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 3,085,163 shares.The stock last traded at $90.98 and had previously closed at $90.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,031 shares of company stock worth $20,306,102. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,139.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 221,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

