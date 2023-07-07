Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EKSO. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a negative net margin of 102.64%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $65,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

