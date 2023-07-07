Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELROF. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Elior Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Elior Group Price Performance

ELROF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

