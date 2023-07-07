ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.51 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and approximately $159.48 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019592 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,256.11 or 1.00030857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07280921 USD and is down -7.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $492.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.