Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 55000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Emergent Metals Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

