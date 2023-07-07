Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.69 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Energi has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $138,060.94 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00042345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,049,487 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

