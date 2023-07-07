Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.19.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
