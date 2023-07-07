Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

