EOS Trading Down 1.8% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. EOS has a market cap of $796.87 million and approximately $101.46 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002403 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001945 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002599 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,096,149,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,148,512 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

