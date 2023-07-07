EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Down 3%

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 10,767,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 41,977,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

