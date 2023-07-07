Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.14

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and traded as high as $17.52. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 19,568 shares traded.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

About Erste Group Bank

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.9939 per share. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th.

(Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.