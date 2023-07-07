Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.14

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and traded as high as $17.52. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 19,568 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.
