Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.