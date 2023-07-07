Essex Savings Bank Buys 933 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.55. 619,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

